Gardaí are appealing for information after a large sum of money was stolen from a business in Killarney.

On December 5th at 3.25am, a man broke into the Carry Out Off Licence on the Muckross Road, Killarney.

Garda Eoghan Walsh says they are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160.

Garda Walsh explains how the intruder broke into the business: