Gardaí investigate spate of burglaries in north Kerry

Sep 27, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí in north Kerry are investigating four burglaries, three of which occurred on the same day.

Last Tuesday, a house was broken into at Dirra West, Listowel.

On Thursday, houses were broken into at Moybella, Lisselton, Benmore, Ballyduff and Doonard Lower, Tarbert.

All properties were locked and damage was done to gain entry in all cases.

Garda Cathy Murphy says anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the various areas can contact them.

She says they are keeping an open mind about the possibility the crimes may be linked:

