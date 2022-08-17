Gardaí continue to question man arrested for murder of Killarney pensioner

Gardaí are continuing to question a man in his 50s in relation to the murder of Killarney woman, Miriam Burns, this morning.

The pensioner was discovered dead in her home in Ardshanavooly on Monday.

Gardaí upgraded the investigation into the death of Miriam Burns to one of murder yesterday evening, following a post mortem.

While the details of the post mortem are not being publicised for operational reasons, the results indicated that Ms Burns’ injuries were not consistent with an accident.

Shortly after the murder investigation was launched, a man in his 50s was arrested and detained at Killarney Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

An incident room has been set up at the station and a Senior Investigating Officer, as well as a Family Liaison Officer, has been appointed.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were in the Ardshanavooly area of Killarney between 5pm last Friday and 1pm on Monday.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at these times and who may have camera or dash cam footage are asked to make that footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is also asked to contact Killarney Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.