Gardaí confirm investigation after images emerge of alleged COVID breaches at Healy-Rae pub

Gardaí have confirmed they’re investigating alleged breaches of COVID guidelines at a Kerry pub.

They had previously said they were carrying out preliminary enquiries after videos and images were posted on social media of an apparent gathering in Deputy Danny Healy-Rae's pub in Kilgarvan.

The videos and pictures that began circulating last month on social media appear to show bar counter service at Deputy Danny Healy-Rae's pub in Kilgarvan.

They also appear to show people not wearing masks while moving around, which is prohibited under public health regulations.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae hasn’t made any comment on the matter so far.

An Garda Síochána says while it doesn’t comment directly on social media content, they’re aware of images and videos published online appearing to be an indoor gathering in a licensed premises.

They’ve confirmed today an investigation into this matter by Kerry gardaí is ongoing.