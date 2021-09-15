Advertisement
Gardaí believe mother of Baby John key to solving 37-year-mystery of his death

Sep 15, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí believe mother of Baby John key to solving 37-year-mystery of his death
Superintendent Flor Murphy
Gardaí believe the mother of Baby John is the key to solving the mystery of his death.

The five-day-old infant was found with 28 stab wounds on White Strand, Cahersiveen in April 1984. His body was exhumed yesterday in Cahersiveen.

Baby John’s body was exhumed from Holy Cross Cemetery in Cahersiveen, examined in University Hospital Kerry, and reburied following a ceremony.

It's the latest step in the investigation into the infant’s death.

Superintendent of the Killarney Garda District Flor Murphy is now renewing the appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

He says gardaí are aware that Baby John’s mother has suffered a lot over the past 37 years.

Superintendent Murphy says there's a significant amount of work to be done in the investigation and he believes the South Kerry community can greatly help the investigation.

He says it was essential to exhume Baby John’s body.

