Gardaí attending scene of crash in Farranfore

May 3, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí are attending the scene of a road traffic collision in Farranfore.

The incident happened in the past hour at Scart Cross.

Gardaí have no further details at this time but are advising motorists of some delays in the area.

