Gardaí attending scene of crash in Farranfore

Gardaí are attending the scene of a road traffic collision in Farranfore.
The incident happened in the past hour at Scart Cross.
Gardaí have no further details at this time but are advising motorists of some delays in the area.
Advertisement
Gardaí are attending the scene of a road traffic collision in Farranfore.
The incident happened in the past hour at Scart Cross.
Gardaí have no further details at this time but are advising motorists of some delays in the area.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus