Gardaí are currently at the scene of a minor crash between Abbeyfeale and Castleisland.

The crash involved a hotbox vehicle on the N21 about 5km outside Abbeyfeale on the Castleisland side.

No injuries were reported, and gardaí are currently removing the vehicle’s trailer.

Gardaí are also directing traffic and there may be some short delays while the trailer is removed.