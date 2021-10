Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run in Tralee.

The incident, which happened between 11:30 and 11:45 yesterday morning at Abbey Court, involved a car and a pedestrian.

Gardaí say the pedestrian received minor injuries.

Garda Leanne Hausman says the car, believed to be either white or silver, left the scene in Tralee.

She’s asking anyone with information to contact local gardaí.