Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a theft that occurred at a house in Tralee over the weekend.

A man, aged in his 20s, approached a house in Castle Countess, Tralee just after 1pm yesterday.

He appealed to the home owner’s kindness and then stole his wallet.

Gardaí are hoping to speak to anyone who was in Tralee Town Park at the time, as the man made his escape through the park.

Garda Kathy Murphy explains what happened: