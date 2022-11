Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the burglary of a house in Abbeydorney.

The incident occurred in Dromcunning, Abbeydorney last Friday at approximately 5.15pm.

Detective Jim O’Donovan is appealing to anyone who may have dash cam footage or information to contact them:

Advertisement

Anyone with any information can contact Tralee Garda station on 066 71 02 300.