Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a makeshift petrol bomb was thrown at a property in Killorglin.

The alleged arson attack occurred in the Nauntenane area this morning at around 6.30.

Gardaí say the petrol bomb failed to ignite and investigations into the criminal damage incident are ongoing.

Advertisement

Sergeant Lynda Brosnan is urging anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the Nauntenane/Coolbane areas this morning to contact Killorglin Garda station.