Gardaí are appealing for the public’s assistance in relation to a burglary at a home in North Kerry last week.

A quantity of cash was stolen from a property in Gloria, Lisselton on Wednesday, July 31st, between midday and 12.15PM.

An Garda Síochána say the offenders left the scene and caused damage to their vehicle.

Sergeant Linda Brosnan is urging anyone with information to contact Ballybunion Garda Station:

Ballybunion Garda Station can be contacted on 068 27 104.