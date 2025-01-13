Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man had to push off two youths that approached him on the Tralee to Fenit Greenway.

The man was walking at the Mounthawk end of the greenway last Friday evening between 8:30-9, when two young men approached him.

They started an altercation with the man, who had to push them off.

The man was not injured but it was described by gardaí as a frightening experience for him.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick says anyone who may have seen this incident, or saw these two youths on the greenway last Friday, is asked to contact Tralee garda station on 066 710 2300.