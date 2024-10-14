Advertisement
News

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man found with serious injuries in West Limerick

Oct 14, 2024 08:11 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man found with serious injuries in West Limerick
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an incident which left man with serious injuries in West Limerick.

A man who was travelling on an e scooter was discovered with serious injuries on a road in Abbeyfeale over the weekend.

The man was found with serious injuries on the road from Hillview Drive towards Dromtrasna, in the vicinity of Bogmount.

The incident is believed to have occurred sometime around 9:30pm on Saturday.

The man, aged in his 20s, was removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be serious but non-life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in Abbeyfeale town and the Bogmount areas between 8pm to 10pm on Saturday and may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make it available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Newcastlewest Garda Station on 069- 20650, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

 

