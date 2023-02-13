Advertisement
Gardaí appeal for information relating to separate theft from vehicles incidents

Feb 13, 2023 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí are appealing for information regarding a number of separate incidents of thefts from vehicles throughout Kerry.

A purse containing cash was taken from a black Ford Mondeo in Garvey’s car park, Tralee on Sunday February 5th between 1pm and 2pm.

Another purse was stolen from a car parked at Riverwalk in Oakpark between 6pm Friday the 10th and 8am Saturday the 11th.

In Glenbeigh tools worth approximately €5,000 were stolen from a van between Saturday the 4th and Sunday the 5th of February.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information about any of these incidents to contact them.

 

