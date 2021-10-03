Advertisement
Garda Ombudsman finds no garda misconduct in handling of complaint about former judge

Oct 3, 2021 12:10 By radiokerrynews
A GSOC investigation into the handling of a complaint made by a woman about a former Kerry judge found no misconduct had occurred.

Earlier this week, People Before Profit TD, Paul Murphy used Dáil privilege to name former Kerry district court judge James O'Connor and detail claims he had pursued sexual relationships with three women after they appeared in his family law court.

The Irish Times reports that one woman complained about the judge to gardaí in Kerry, before complaining to the Garda Ombudsman that her original complaint was not dealt with properly.

According to reports, this complaint led to a GSOC investigation under section 95 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005.

The investigation found that there was no misconduct by gardaí in relation to their handling of the complaint.

