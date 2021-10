Further walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics are taking place in Kerry this week.

A clinic takes place tomorrow in Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre from 11am to 2pm and again on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm.

Those attending for either a first or second dose should check hse.ie to make sure they are eligible and that they bring all necessary documentation, including photo identification.

Advertisement

For anyone waiting for a second dose, you must bring proof of your first jab.

Â