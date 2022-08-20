Further increase in number of Ukrainian refugees seeking refuge in Kerry

There’s a further increase in the number of Ukrainian refugees seeking refuge in Kerry.

The greater Killarney and Kenmare areas have the fifth and sixth highest rate of Ukrainian refugees in the country.

That's according to figures from the Central Statistics Office who has compiled the number of refugees in each local electoral area in the Republic.

Advertisement

1,194 Ukrainian refugees have sought refuge in Killarney which is an increase of 180 since July; it's the fifth highest in the country.

1,045 are living in Kenmare; an increase of 94 which is the sixth highest rate in the country.

8 Ukrainian refugees are residing in Castleisland, where there is no change in the number of residents.

Advertisement

Tralee is accommodating 838 Ukrainian refugees; an increase of 85.

150 Ukrainian people are living in Corca Dhuibhne, an increase of 3 while there are currently 213 in Listowel, a rise of 59.

Overall, more than 3,000 (3,448) Ukrainian refugees are living in Kerry; the figure is up 421 in the past month.

Advertisement

These figures include all arrivals up to August 7th.