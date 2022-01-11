Advertisement
News

Further cancellation of out-patient appointments and elective surgery at UHK

Jan 11, 2022 14:01 By radiokerrynews
Further cancellation of out-patient appointments and elective surgery at UHK
University Hospital Kerry has announced the further cancellation of scheduled appointments for out-patients and elective surgery.

UHK says these appointments, with the exception of time-critical surgery, have been cancelled up to and including this Friday.

Hospital visits are also restricted except on compassionate grounds.

Clinics for oncology and palliative care, orthopaedic trauma, infusion, antenatal and colposcopy are not cancelled.

Virtual clinics are also unaffected as are physiotherapy appointments, scans and procedures for cardiology out-patients, and imaging and procedures for radiology out-patients.

Otherwise, people should not attend scheduled outpatient and elective surgery appointments unless they have been contacted by UHK.

The cancellations are due to COVID-19, including its impact on hospital staff.

UHK says it's working to provide an early rescheduling of dates for cancelled appointments.

