Fungie Day taking place in Dingle today

Fungie Day is taking place in Dingle today.

It's a day to remember the bottlenose dolphin, who lived in Dingle Bay for 37 years and attracted visitors from all over the globe.

There'll be free boat tours out to the entrance of the harbour, with passengers asked to make donations to Dingle Coast and Cliff Rescue and Mallow Search and Rescue.

There will also be live music on the pier, and all local musicians are encouraged to give their time and join in.

The events will run until 5pm this evening, and Jimmy Flannery of Dingle Sea Safari, says it's a day of celebration.