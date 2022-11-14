Funeral of young man fatally assaulted in Waterford to take place in Kerry

The funeral will take place in West Kerry this week of a young man who died after being assaulted in Co Waterford.

Cian Gallagher, who was in his 20s, died after being assaulted in the village of Tallow on November 2nd.

Mr Gallagher who was from Liss, Brandon also had strong ties to Dublin.

He was treated for head injuries at the intensive care unit of Cork University Hospital where he died last Thursday.

A man in his 30s has been charged in connection with Cian Gallagher’s death.

Mr Gallagher’s funeral mass will take place on Wednesday at St Brendan’s Church, Cloghane.