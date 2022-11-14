Advertisement
News

Funeral of young man fatally assaulted in Waterford to take place in Kerry

Nov 14, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Funeral of young man fatally assaulted in Waterford to take place in Kerry Funeral of young man fatally assaulted in Waterford to take place in Kerry
Share this article

The funeral will take place in West Kerry this week of a young man who died after being assaulted in Co Waterford.

Cian Gallagher, who was in his 20s, died after being assaulted in the village of Tallow on November 2nd.

Mr Gallagher who was from Liss, Brandon also had strong ties to Dublin.

Advertisement

He was treated for head injuries at the intensive care unit of Cork University Hospital where he died last Thursday.

A man in his 30s has been charged in connection with Cian Gallagher’s death.

Mr Gallagher’s funeral mass will take place on Wednesday at St Brendan’s Church, Cloghane.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus