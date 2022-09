The funeral of Jack de Bromhead is taking place in Waterford.

A horse-riding whip and goggles, a rugby ball and a hunting horn were brought to the alter as symbols of the 13-year-old's life.

He died following a horse-riding incident in Glenbeigh over the weekend.

Representatives of the President Michael D Higgins and the Taoiseach were in attendance.

His twin sister Mia told the congregation she will miss her brother: