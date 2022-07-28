Advertisement
Funeral hears of 'warm, vibrant' young man who died in North Kerry crash

Jul 28, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
A young man who lost his life in a crash in Listowel on Sunday has been described as a warm, vibrant, young man.

Michael Hennessy of Billeragh, Listowel, died on Sunday after the car he was driving collided with a roadside tree in Ballinruddery.

Two passengers in the car were also taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Fr Declan O’Connor said that Michael Hennessy was a multitalented engineering apprentice with a bright future.

Speaking at the funeral mass, the parish priest said he was still trying to make sense of Michael’s death, who was a former altar server and reader at St Mary’s Church.

The congregation heard how Michael, who attended Dromclough National School and Coláiste na Ríochta, wanted to be a welder from a young age.

Fr O’Connor said news of the tragedy spread throughout the parish during the All-Ireland football final.

 

