Fundraiser for Waterville man raises €20,000

An estimated €20,000 has been raised by the Kerry Motor Club in an effort to repatriate a seriously ill Kerry man in the US.

James Quinlan from Waterville is in a New York hospital after suffering a brain haemorrhage last year.

Mr Quinlan can't receive the care he needs in the US and major fundraising events are being organised to raise €100,000 to get him back to Ireland via air ambulance.

Around 250 cars lined the Brandon Car Park in Tralee on Sunday afternoon as part of a fundraising car show.

Richard Talbot, who is a committee member of the Kerry Motor Club, says James would be blown away by the support.