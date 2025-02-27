Kerry College has plans to build a new apprenticeship building in Tralee, with funding approved for the project.

The college is currently holding its open week, and the apprenticeship open evening is taking place in the Monavalley Campus today.

Con O’Sullivan is the Monavalley Campus Manager for Kerry College.

He says funding has been approved for a new apprenticeship building on the Monavalley campus, which will increase its offering.

John Herlihy is assistant campus manager at Monavalley.

He says we’re back in the era of apprenticeships with huge demand and increased take up, while they also have lower drop out rates.