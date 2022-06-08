Advertisement
Funding announced for autism friendly campus on MTU

Jun 8, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Funding announced for autism friendly campus on MTU
€720,000 in funding has been granted to Munster Technological University to support access for students with autism or an intellectual disability over the next four years.

The funding is part of a €12 million package announced by the Department of Further and Higher Education and ringfenced until 2025.

The first phase of funding is for universal design which will be allocated to education institutions this year, and will see the upgrading of campus accessibility and creation of autism friendly campuses.

Kerry TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin has welcomed the funding which will be granted in four instalments of €180,000.

 

 

