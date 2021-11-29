Advertisement
News

Full reopening of dangerous North Kerry road delayed until April

Nov 29, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Full reopening of dangerous North Kerry road delayed until April Full reopening of dangerous North Kerry road delayed until April
Share this article

The full reopening of a dangerous road in North Kerry could be delayed until April of next year.

Director of Services with Kerry County Council Charlie O’Sullivan answered councillors’ queries during a meeting about the authority’s financial plans for 2022, which included a question on the Dale Road.

The Dale Road – or Rathscannel Road - has been closed since July 2019, and a major redevelopment has been underway since August last year. The route between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff is built on bog and has subsided.

Advertisement

It’s a popular route for tourists travelling to and from Ballybunion and has been the scene of many accidents. The target had been to reopen the Dale Road fully during the last three months of this year.

Charlie O’Sullivan now says a temporary surface will be laid shortly, however, there will be limited access due to a number of restrictions having to be imposed.

He says the road will have to close again and a full reopening will not take place until April.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus