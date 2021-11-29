Full reopening of dangerous North Kerry road delayed until April

The full reopening of a dangerous road in North Kerry could be delayed until April of next year.

Director of Services with Kerry County Council Charlie O’Sullivan answered councillors’ queries during a meeting about the authority’s financial plans for 2022, which included a question on the Dale Road.

The Dale Road – or Rathscannel Road - has been closed since July 2019, and a major redevelopment has been underway since August last year. The route between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff is built on bog and has subsided.

Advertisement

It’s a popular route for tourists travelling to and from Ballybunion and has been the scene of many accidents. The target had been to reopen the Dale Road fully during the last three months of this year.

Charlie O’Sullivan now says a temporary surface will be laid shortly, however, there will be limited access due to a number of restrictions having to be imposed.

He says the road will have to close again and a full reopening will not take place until April.