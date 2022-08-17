Advertisement
Free parking available for Rose of Tralee festival

Aug 17, 2022 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Free parking available for Rose of Tralee festival Free parking available for Rose of Tralee festival
Free parking will be available in Tralee for the duration of the Rose of Tralee festival.

Road users can avail of parking at Fels Point on Dan Spring road from tomorrow.

The parking is available from 7am to 11pm free of charge.

