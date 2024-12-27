There will be a free flu vaccine clinic for children in Tralee on Monday.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says due to a surge of flu, it will be holding free nasal flu vaccine walk-in clinics.

These are for children aged between two and 17, and children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and have the child’s PPS number with them.

Advertisement

The free clinic in Tralee is at the vaccination hub in the former BorgWarner plant in Monavalley, on Monday December 30th from 11:30am to 3:30pm.

The nasal vaccine is sprayed into each nostril, is quick and painless, and no appointment is needed for the walk-in clinic.