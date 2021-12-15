Four Kerry drinking water supplies were on EPA’s Remedial Action List at end of 2020

Four Kerry drinking water supplies were on the EPA’s Remedial Action List at the end of 2020, with another added this year.

That’s according to the Drinking Water Quality in Public Supplies Report 2020 published today by the Environmental Protection Agency. Its Remedial Action List identified 46 vulnerable supplies nationwide with significant issues to be addressed by Irish Water at the end of 2020.

This report from the EPA shows that four drinking water supplies in Kerry – Ballyheigue, Cahersiveen, Caragh Lake, and Mountain Stage – were on the EPA’s Remedial Action List at the end of 2020. Caragh Lake was listed due to management and treatment issues; the remaining three had inadequate treatment for the parasite Cryptosporidium.

A UV unit for the treatment of Cryptosporidium has since been installed in Mountain Stage. The report shows boil water notices were put in place on two Kerry water supplies during 2020 –Aughacasla for inadequate disinfection, and Cahersiveen for Cryptosporidium.

Both were lifted, but Aughacasla has had another boil water notice imposed recently following Storm Barra. Another Kerry water supply has been added to the EPA’s Remedial Action List this year, Kilgarvan.

There were also water restrictions to small numbers of customers on six occasions in Kerry during 2020, all on the Central Regional Lough Guitane supply.

On five occasions it was for inadequate chlorine level and high iron due to cast iron mains, and the other time it was for hydrocarbon contamination, a private side issue.