Four Kerry businesses shortlisted for national Green Awards

Dec 15, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Four Kerry businesses have been shortlisted for the 2023 Green Awards.

These recognise the contribution and commitment companies make towards growing a greener future in Irish business.

Dingle Sea Salt Co is nominated in the Green Micro Enterprise of the Year category.

Killarney Park Hotel is shortlisted in the Green Medium Sized Organisation of the Year.

Astellas in Killorglin is up for an award in the Excellence in Waste Management category.

The N22 Baile Bhuirne to Macroom Road Development by Jons Civil Engineering-John Cradock JV is shortlisted for the Green Construction and Infrastructure Project Award.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Dublin in February.

 

