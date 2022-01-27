Former Kerry Group director appointed non-executive director on Coillte's board

A former director of Kerry Group has been appointed as a non-executive director on the board of Coillte.

Frank Hayes has been appointed to the role for a five-year period by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Pippa Hackett.

Mr Hayes has more than forty years' experience in international business and served as Group Director of Corporate Affairs in Kerry Group plc from 1991 to 2018. He also served as an agricultural inspector in the Department of Agriculture, was chairman of An Bord Bia Audit and Risk Committee and was Agriculture and Food Attaché at the Irish Embassy in London.