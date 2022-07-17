Former Kerry garda station could be used to house Ukrainian refugees

A former garda station in Kerry could be used to house Ukrainian refugees.

The Minister with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan, said the sale of 13 vacant garda stations in Ireland have been paused to see if they can house refugees.

Among these former stations is in Brosna, with others across the country also named on a list provided by the Office of Public Works.

Minister O’Donovan was responding to a parliamentary question by Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy.

It comes as the state’s capacity to house refugees was reached last week, as new arrivals from Ukraine slept in the old terminal building at Dublin Airport.