A former employee of the now defunct Ballyseedy Restaurant has been awarded nearly €78,000 by the Workplace Relations Commission.

David McCullagh brought a case before the Labour Court complaining of unfair dismissal, and the non-payment of annual leave and pay-in-lieu.

Revenue wound up Ballyseedy Restaurant Ltd in the High Court in October after the company ceased trading in February.

Its CEO, Nathan McDonnell, had been arrested on the 16th February in connection with the largest ever crystal meth seizure in Ireland.

The businessman has since pleaded guilty to the importation of crystal meth into Cork Port, and to participating in the activities of a criminal organisation.

The adjudication officer for the WRC, Aideen Collard, heard the case over two days in June and October.

The former Head of IT and Procurement at Ballyseedy Restaurant Ltd, David McCullagh, represented himself, while the company was not represented at the hearings nor did it provide any evidence.

Mr McCullagh supplied documentation supporting his claims, including pay slips and breakdowns of leave entitlement.

The adjudication officer ruled in favour of Mr McCullagh on both complaints, ordering compensation for his unfair dismissal and for the non-payment of annual leave.

The final award was €77,848 for all complaints combined.