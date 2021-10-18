Advertisement
News

Former Balloonagh Convent bought by nearby day care centre

Oct 18, 2021 10:10 By radiokerrynews
Former Balloonagh Convent bought by nearby day care centre Former Balloonagh Convent bought by nearby day care centre
Share this article

The former Balloonagh Convent in Tralee has been bought by a nearby day care centre.

Baile Mhuire day care centre for older persons has announced that it's purchased a seven-acre site which includes the former convent, the McAuley Home and the freehold on its existing site in the town.

The site, which was bought for €800,000, was owned by the St Brendan's Trust under the management of the Bishop of Kerry.

Advertisement

The purchase was partly financed by a loan from Clann Credo Community Loan Finance, which provide loans to community organisations, charities and social enterprises.

Chairman of Baile Mhuire, Paddy Garvey, says it's an ideal opportunity to expand the range of services it offers to older people.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus