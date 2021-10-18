Former Balloonagh Convent bought by nearby day care centre

The former Balloonagh Convent in Tralee has been bought by a nearby day care centre.

Baile Mhuire day care centre for older persons has announced that it's purchased a seven-acre site which includes the former convent, the McAuley Home and the freehold on its existing site in the town.

The site, which was bought for €800,000, was owned by the St Brendan's Trust under the management of the Bishop of Kerry.

Advertisement

The purchase was partly financed by a loan from Clann Credo Community Loan Finance, which provide loans to community organisations, charities and social enterprises.

Chairman of Baile Mhuire, Paddy Garvey, says it's an ideal opportunity to expand the range of services it offers to older people.