Former award-winning Radio Kerry journalist conferred with PhD

Jun 13, 2024 13:39 By radiokerrynews
Former award-winning Radio Kerry journalist conferred with PhD
REPRO FREE Audrey is pictured here with her husband Paul and daughter Naoise (2).Pic Arthur Ellis
A former award-winning Radio Kerry journalist has been conferred with a PhD for her research on how murder-suicide cases are reported.

Audrey Galvin, who is originally from Finuge, examined the media's impact on public opinion in such cases.

She found journalists often unintentionally blame poor mental health or financial debt rather than extreme domestic violence.

Dr Galvin worked in Radio Kerry for more than ten years and now lectures at the University of Limerick, and also works for Coimisiún na Meán.

She took the opportunity of her PhD conferral to urge the next generation of reporters to meet people in real life, instead of relying on social media, to find the stories that matter.

