Foreshore licence sought for marine investigative surveys off Kerry coast

A foreshore licence is being sought for marine investigative surveys off the Kerry and Clare coast.

Mainstream Renewable Power LTD applied to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage to allow site investigation for part of a proposed offshore windfarm investigation area.

Mainstream Renewable Power is a renewable energy developer specialising in the development of onshore and offshore wind and solar projects.

The Tralee foreshore license application area is 2,201 square kilometre and covers the proposed cable investigation area and part of the proposed windfarm investigation area.

The site investigation area under consideration has a potential output of 1.5 – 2.5 giga watt.

The application provides for a total area of 2,617 km2 and these site investigation works will include geophysical surveys, geotechnical surveys and environmental and ecological surveys.

A copy of the maps can be seen online or from June 12th to July 12th at Ballyheigue Garda Station, Kerry County Council’s office in Rathass or at Ballybunion library.

The public can make submissions and observations and they must be received before 5.30pm on July 12th.

Quote the reference FS007375 and send the submission to Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Foreshore Section, Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Newtown Road, Wexford, Co Wexford or email [email protected]