A flight on route to Kerry was forced to return to Dublin Airport shortly after take-off due to a technical issue.

The flight departed before 9am yesterday, but Ryanair says it returned to Dublin Airport a short-time after as there was a minor technical issue with the aircraft.

The plane landed normally and Ryanair arranged an alternative aircraft which departed for Kerry Airport just after 11am.

Advertisement

Ryanair says it sincerely apologises to all affected customers.