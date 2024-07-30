Advertisement
Five men to be sentenced today for murder of Thomas Dooley

Jul 30, 2024 08:14 By radiokerrynews
Thomas Dooley
Five men will be sentenced for the murder of father-of-seven Thomas Dooley at a Kerry cemetery this morning.

The men were found guilty following a trial at the Central Criminal Court in Cork.

Victim impact statements will be read in court today before Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring imposes a mandatory life sentence on the five men.

The victim’s cousin 42-year-old Daniel Dooley of An Carraigin, Connolly Park, Tralee was the sixth and final defendant found guilty of murder last Thursday.

29-year-old Michael Dooley, 43-year-old Thomas Dooley Snr and 21-year-old Thomas Dooley Jnr all three of the Halting Site Carrigrohane Road Cork, the victim’s brother 36-year-old Patrick Dooley of Arbutus Grove Killarney and a teenager who cannot be named for legal reasons were also previously found guilty of murder.

The teenager will be sentenced in October.

