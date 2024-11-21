Advertisement
Five Kerry winners of Gaisce Gold Medals

Nov 21, 2024 13:40 By radiokerrynews
Today President Michael D Higgins presented 74 young people from across Ireland with their Gaisce Gold medal awards.

Over the past 39 years, less than 1,900 young people have received the gold medal.

Five of this year’s medallists are from Kerry.

Elaine Nagle and Cathal Bradley from the Rathmore Social Action Group were both involved in interviewing skills and baking.

There was also three people from Killorglin Community College awarded medals.

Juliette Kelly was involved with photography and coaching.

Cian Lenihan was PRO for Local Community Games and also involved in baking with children with additional needs.

Aoibhinn Coffey who is a Gaisce Youth Ambassador was involved in training juvenile rowing.

All five were awarded gold medals for their efforts and involvement within their community.

Nationwide, this year’s awardees have completed a total of over 21,000 hours of achieving goals and volunteering within their communities.

