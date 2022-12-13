Advertisement
Five Kerry nursing and daycare homes allocated grants for physical activity

Dec 13, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Paul Gallier (Active Programme Assistant Manager) Sue Guildea (Active Programme Manager) Minister Jack Chambers, Dr Una May (Sports Ireland), Karen Horgan (CEO Age Opportunity) at the launch of National Active Grants scheme for Nursing Homes and Care Homes ****NO Reproduction Fee**** Pic © Michael Chester 0878072295 [email protected]
Five Kerry nursing and daycare homes have been allocated grants to promote physical activity among older people.

The Age and Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme is for older people’s facilities that aim to increase levels and frequency of participation in physical activity.

In Kerry, Willow Brooke Nursing Home, Castleisland; Rockmount Care Centre, Kilgarvan; and St Joseph's Nursing Home, Kenmare are to get €1,000 each.

Aras Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel is to benefit from €950, while Castleisland Day Care Centre is to get €850.

 

