Five Kerry individuals and businesses named in Revenue’s tax defaulters list

Five Kerry individuals and businesses have been named in the Revenue’s list of tax defaulters.

The most recent list details cases finalised between October and December last year.

Revenue commissioners have published a list of tax defaulters in two parts.

Part one refers to those whose case the court has determined a penalty to a settlement or has imposed a fine, while part two refers to people in whose case Revenue has accepted a settlement instead of initiating court proceedings or a settlement has been paid in full.

Company director, landlord and partner Marcus Treacy of Orchard Close, Countess Road, Killarney paid €102,164 for an under-declaration of income tax.

Accounting partner and company director Andrew Kelliher with an address of Clounagh, Castleisland paid €85,012 for an under-declaration of income tax.

Meanwhile, Fausat Lawal of 39 Rath Oraigh, Tralee was fined €2,500 for the possession of an unregistered vehicle.

Nanas Bea Hive Limited with an address at Killarney Road, Castleisland was fined €700 for the failure to hold a current liquor licence, while company director Patricia Higgins of 37 Killarney Road, Castleisland was also fined over €632.50 for the failure to hold a current liquor licence.