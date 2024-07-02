Advertisement
News

First-time buyers scheme extended for more properties in Kerry

Jul 2, 2024 13:20 By radiokerrynews
First-time buyers scheme extended for more properties in Kerry
Share this article

More people may be able to benefit from a government scheme for first-time house buyers in Kerry.

It’s after the property price ceiling in the First Home Scheme has increased in Kerry from €325,000 to €350,000.

The First Home Scheme is a joint initiative between the government and several mortgage providers in Ireland.

Advertisement

It aims to bridge the gap for first-time buyers who have mortgage approval from one of these providers and a deposit, but there’s still a shortfall between those and the price of a property.

The home buyer or buyers can get to up 30% of the value of a house, or 20% if they’re also using the Help to Buy Scheme.

The First Home Scheme is an equity scheme rather than a loan.

Advertisement

The price ceiling for houses, apartments, or self-build units has now increased for Kerry by €25,000 up to €350,000.

It follows a scheduled mid-year review of property price ceilings by the First Home Scheme.

This means that properties valued at €350,000 or less in Kerry are now eligible to be included in the scheme.

Advertisement

Price ceilings were also increased in 13 other Local Authority areas.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Search for Sebastian Jaworski focused on coastline after personal property found on Banna
Advertisement
Kerry County Council refuses father permission to erect plaque in memory of his stillborn son
New Killarney Cathaoirleach wants existing town hospitals to be used for respite and residential care
Advertisement

Recommended

Search for Sebastian Jaworski focused on coastline after personal property found on Banna
Kerry GAA launches High Court challenge against Minister refusal on Fitzgerald Stadium application
New Killarney Cathaoirleach wants existing town hospitals to be used for respite and residential care
Kerry Wild Bee Festival 2024 is taking place this weekend in Tralee Bay Wetlands
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus