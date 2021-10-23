Firefighters climbing Carrauntoohill to raise money for three-year-old girl's life-changing surgery

Members of the Dublin Fire Brigade are climbing Carrauntoohill in full gear today to raise money for surgery for a three-year-old girl with cerebral palsy.

Sienna is from Dublin and will be travelling to the United States in three weeks for life-changing SDR surgery (Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy), which is not performed in Ireland.

Her family has been fundraising to help with the costs associated with the procedure, and her mother Leslie Anne says they're overwhelmed with the help of people in Ireland so far.

Advertisement

Seven members of the Dublin Fire Brigade, including Sienna's father Ciaran, are climbing Carrauntoohill today in full firefighting PPE and breathing apparatus, weighing 23kg to raise funds.

Leslie Anne is encouraging people to donate what they can, as the surgery will change her daughter's life.