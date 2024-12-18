Fexco founder Brian McCarthy has stepped down from the board of the company as part of a pre-established succession plan.

Brian McCarthy founded the Killorglin-based company in 1981, and Fexco says he has been the driving force behind its growth into a global leader with 2,800 employees across 50 countries.

Fexco has welcomed John McCarthy to its board.

John McCarthy has previously held executive roles at Fexco and most recently served as CEO of Taxamo, and Fexco says it is delighted to have his expertise in supporting its future growth objectives.

The company says Brian will continue to play a key role as a trusted advisor in all aspects of Fexco’s business.

Brian McCarthy worked with Allied Irish Banks from 1963 to 1981. He was a member of the UCC Foundation Committee, a Director of Radio Kerry and he was also Chairman of the Interim Prisons Board of the Irish Prisons Authority for a period of 12 years.

He was honoured in October 2002 with receiving the Ernst & Young International Entrepreneur of the Year Award. He also received the Sean F. Lemass Award for Excellence in Marketing in 1987.