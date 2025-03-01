Advertisement
News

Fenit road reopened following crash

Mar 1, 2025 11:13 By radiokerrynews
Fenit road reopened following crash
Share this article

Gardaí have reopened a road in Fenit.

The Kilfenora road in Fenit was closed this morning following a one car collision.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Advertisement

Gardaí attended the scene earlier.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

KMRT rescue couple stuck on Carrauntoohill
Advertisement
RDI Hub in Killorglin described as a significant catalyst in helping all types of businesses
52 adults in emergency accommodation in Kerry in January
Advertisement

Recommended

KMRT rescue couple stuck on Carrauntoohill
Kerry home to Meath today
Kerry at Mayo this afternoon
Mounthawk Hogan Cup semi-final goes ahead this evening
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus