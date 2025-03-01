Fenit road reopened following crash

Gardaí have reopened a road in Fenit.
The Kilfenora road in Fenit was closed this morning following a one car collision.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Advertisement
Gardaí attended the scene earlier.
Gardaí have reopened a road in Fenit.
The Kilfenora road in Fenit was closed this morning following a one car collision.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Gardaí attended the scene earlier.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus