Those who rescued swimmer who spent over 10 hours in Tralee bay hailed as heroes

Aug 23, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Those who rescued swimmer who spent over 10 hours in Tralee bay hailed as heroes
Fenit RNLI is appealing to people to let others know about their plans before going into the sea.

Lifeboat Operations Manager, Gerard O'Donnell made the plea to those swimming and boating, after a swimmer was rescued in Tralee Bay last night.

The alarm was raised around 10.30 yesterday morning, when a dog walker noticed clothes on a beach in Castlegregory but couldn’t see a swimmer.

The man was located by Fenit RNLI near Castlegregory at 8.30 last night; 10 hours after being reported missing; however, it’s not yet known what time he initially entered the water.

The swimmer, who’s believed to be from Northern Ireland and holidaying in the area, was brought to University Hospital Kerry suffering from hypothermia.

Gerard O’Donnell of Fenit RNLI thanked the heroic rescuers, and is calling on people to tell someone where they’re going and when they’re due back before entering the sea.

