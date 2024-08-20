Advertisement
Fenit and Barrow at risk of flooding and isolation if tombolo not saved

Aug 20, 2024 17:47 By radiokerrynews
image via https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Fenit_Harbour_%26_Island.JPG
Fenit Island and Barrow face the risk of serious flooding and being cut off from the hinterland if no action is taken to save the tombolo.

The Fenit tombolo links the island to the mainland, while it also helps to shelter Barrow from the Atlantic.

It’s the focus of a video documentary made by local filmmaker Jim McCarthy, commissioned by Fenit Coast Conservation, which will be shown this Saturday in the town hall.

John O’Mahony, Chair of Fenit Coast Conservation, says climate change will also have an impact on the strength of the tombolo, but human use in the dunes has caused most of the damage seen so far.

He says steps are being taken to protect the tombolo, as its disappearance would be devastating for the area.

The film will be screened at 4pm and 7pm on Saturday in Fenit Town Hall.

Fenit Coast Conservation is asking people to book tickets through Eventbrite or its Facebook page.

The screenings are free but the group would like to know how many people are coming so everyone can attend the screening they want.

