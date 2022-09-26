Fears man missing in North Kerry may have hit his head as he has epilepsy

Friends of a man who’s missing in North Kerry fear he may have fallen and hit his head, as he has epilepsy.

Donal Kennedy, who’s aged 33 and from Caherdavin in Limerick city, was last seen on Main Street, Ballybunion on Saturday night.

It’s believed he took a wrong turn on the way back to his accommodation and was last seen on CCTV around 11.30pm.

Advertisement

He’d spoken to his friends just minutes beforehand and told them he was on his way back to their accommodation.

A search got underway at 8 o'clock this morning and is continuing.

His friend Mark Ryan fears Donal may be unconscious in some part of the town:



Advertisement

Donal's described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a slim build, dark brown hair and blue eyes; he was wearing a long sleeve white top when he was last seen.

Anyone with any information on Donal Kennedy’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ballybunion Garda Station on 068 27104, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.