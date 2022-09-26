Advertisement
News

Fears man missing in North Kerry may have hit his head as he has epilepsy

Sep 26, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Fears man missing in North Kerry may have hit his head as he has epilepsy Fears man missing in North Kerry may have hit his head as he has epilepsy
Share this article

Friends of a man who’s missing in North Kerry fear he may have fallen and hit his head, as he has epilepsy.

Donal Kennedy, who’s aged 33 and from Caherdavin in Limerick city, was last seen on Main Street, Ballybunion on Saturday night.

It’s believed he took a wrong turn on the way back to his accommodation and was last seen on CCTV around 11.30pm.

Advertisement

He’d spoken to his friends just minutes beforehand and told them he was on his way back to their accommodation.

A search got underway at 8 o'clock this morning and is continuing.

His friend Mark Ryan fears Donal may be unconscious in some part of the town:

Advertisement

Donal's described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a slim build, dark brown hair and blue eyes; he was wearing a long sleeve white top when he was last seen.

Anyone with any information on Donal Kennedy’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ballybunion Garda Station on 068 27104, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus