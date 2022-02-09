Farming rep hopes for good communication between council and landowners during South Kerry Greenway construction

It's hoped there'll be good communication between Kerry County Council and landowners along the route of the South Kerry Greenway.

That's according to the national chair of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Association (ICMSA) dairy committee, Noel Murphy who is from Milltown.

The South Kerry Greenway has been given the go-ahead after the Supreme Court rejected two appeals against the decision of the High Court, which had upheld An Bord Pleanála's decision to grant planning permission for the greenway.

Advertisement

Mr Murphy says he hopes there'll be good communication if any issues arise during construction or when the greenway is operational: