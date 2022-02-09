Advertisement
Farming rep hopes for good communication between council and landowners during South Kerry Greenway construction

Feb 9, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Farming rep hopes for good communication between council and landowners during South Kerry Greenway construction
Alan Ryan, event organiser, cycling the landmark Gleesk Viaduct railway bridge built in 1892 at Foilmore, Kells Co Kerry. Alan's Great Grandfather was involved with the Bridge Construction.The proposed 32 kilometre greenway for cyclists and walkers in South Kerry will run along the disused railway line from Glenbeigh to Caherciveen, generating a much needed €7m to the local economy.Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan
It's hoped there'll be good communication between Kerry County Council and landowners along the route of the South Kerry Greenway.

That's according to the national chair of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Association (ICMSA) dairy committee, Noel Murphy who is from Milltown.

The South Kerry Greenway has been given the go-ahead after the Supreme Court rejected two appeals against the decision of the High Court, which had upheld An Bord Pleanála's decision to grant planning permission for the greenway.

Mr Murphy says he hopes there'll be good communication if any issues arise during construction or when the greenway is operational:

